AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257,575 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 6.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in AT&T by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 412,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.87. 47,277,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,235,719. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.