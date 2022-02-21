Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.44 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 734,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.