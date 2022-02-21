Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Up 3.4%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) shares rose 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.
Austal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)
