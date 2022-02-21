Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $216.19 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

