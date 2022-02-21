Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $120,308.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.83 or 0.06913579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.35 or 0.99847564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051497 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

