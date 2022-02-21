Avalanche Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $17.60 billion and $1.55 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $71.70 or 0.00193912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00403000 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 245,403,041 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

