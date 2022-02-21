AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.96 ($34.05).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €26.92 ($30.59) on Monday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.26.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.