Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $193.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the lowest is $193.10 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $812.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.10 million to $815.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $861.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.