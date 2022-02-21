Axe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38,509.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $28,834.17 and approximately $38,509.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 63.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

