AXPR Price Reaches $0.0061 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $110,700.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00107895 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.