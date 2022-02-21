B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.98). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $56.32 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $27,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

