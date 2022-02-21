Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $109.60

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.60 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.49), with a volume of 1371809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.55).

The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market cap of £394.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

