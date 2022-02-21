Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) were down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 606,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
The company has a market cap of C$142.23 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR)
