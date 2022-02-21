Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of BAND traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. 1,140,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,682. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $194.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,244 shares of company stock valued at $89,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

