Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,336 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. 37,856,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

