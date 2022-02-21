Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,856,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

