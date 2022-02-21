BarnBridge Hits Market Capitalization of $54.56 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $54.56 million and $10.58 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.89 or 0.00022701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00107424 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,139,634 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

