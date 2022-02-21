Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.