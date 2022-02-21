Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $654,511.24 and approximately $6,432.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00019126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000161 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.