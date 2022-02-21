Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.10 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,245,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

