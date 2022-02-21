Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55 billion-$19.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.43 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

