Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00195190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00406322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.