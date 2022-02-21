Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,041.20 ($54.68).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($57.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($59.00) to GBX 4,380 ($59.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.71) to GBX 3,660 ($49.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.29) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
In other news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.77) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($144,276.77).
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
