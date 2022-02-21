Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $474,413.77 and $2,559.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00003674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 332,062 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

