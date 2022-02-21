Berry Data Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $686,395.23 and approximately $120,867.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.14 or 0.06921023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.97 or 0.99847091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

