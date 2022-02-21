Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

