BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $454,812.00

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $454,812.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.83 or 0.06913579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.35 or 0.99847564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051497 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

