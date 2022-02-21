Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

BYLOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

