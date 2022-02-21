Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $592.00 and last traded at $592.00. 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $587.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $658.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.68.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

