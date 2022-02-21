Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 149,193 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,050,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.14. 622,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

