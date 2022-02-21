Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.12. 12,760,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,138,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

