Binamon (BMON) Price Hits $0.0454 on Major Exchanges

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

