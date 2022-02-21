Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Binemon has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $9.81 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

