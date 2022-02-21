Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.49

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $49,857.25 and approximately $28,334.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.87 or 0.06897907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,610.50 or 1.00177856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

