Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.250-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.34 billion.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.73.
BIIB traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,721. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 12-month low of $207.61 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
