Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.250-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.73.

BIIB traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,721. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 12-month low of $207.61 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

