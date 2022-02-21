Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $139.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

