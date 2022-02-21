Bistroo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,608.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Bistroo has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $27,608.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bistroo has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.25 or 0.06943038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,124.41 or 0.99741192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

