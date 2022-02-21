BitBall Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130,075.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.40 million and $130,075.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,235.91 or 1.00040767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00357283 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

