Bitblocks (BBK) Market Capitalization Tops $98,360.57

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $98,360.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,270.76 or 0.99991618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00064467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00357297 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

