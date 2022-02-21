Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

