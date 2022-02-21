Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.0491 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $29,486.07 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021317 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

