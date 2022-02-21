Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $483.34 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $27.60 or 0.00074146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $483.34 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00272884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087688 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

