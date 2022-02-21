Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Tops $24,078.83

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $24,078.83 and approximately $142.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

