Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $480.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00004650 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $480.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

