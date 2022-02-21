BitcoinPoS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $783.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $363,666.31 and approximately $783.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,413,387 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,933 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

