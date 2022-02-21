BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0005 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $347,582.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00281517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00075095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00089305 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,881,321,141 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

