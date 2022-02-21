BitCore (BTX) One Day Volume Tops $109,196.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, BitCore has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $109,196.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,184.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.64 or 0.06975151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00279572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.81 or 0.00768624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00068146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00400789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00219517 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

