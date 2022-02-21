BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Achieves $751,382.81

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

