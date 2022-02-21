Bitradio Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $61,272.85 and $14.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

