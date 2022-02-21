Black Mountain Energy Ltd (ASX:BME) Insider Purchases A$105,750.00 in Stock

Black Mountain Energy Ltd (ASX:BME) insider Rhett Bennett bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,750.00 ($75,535.71).
Rhett Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Rhett Bennett purchased 250,000 shares of Black Mountain Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,750.00 ($22,678.57).
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Rhett Bennett purchased 900,000 shares of Black Mountain Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$138,600.00 ($99,000.00).
Black Mountain Energy Company Profile
